Video of tusker attacking bus near Kotagiri goes viral

A video of a tusker approaching and damaging the windshield of a TNSTC bus went viral on social media.

Published: 26th September 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

A tusker damages a windshield of a TNSTC bus at Melthattupallam near Kotagiri in Nilgiris district | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A video of a tusker approaching and damaging the windshield of a TNSTC bus went viral on social media. The incident happened around 8 am at Melthattapallam near Kotagiri on Saturday morning. 

According to sources, the bus was heading to Mettupalayam from Kotagiri in Nilgiris district. When the driver noticed the animal, he reversed the vehicle to prevent any untoward incident. 

However, the animal approached the bus and damaged the windshield. One of the passengers, who shot the video on his phone, uploaded it on social media, the sources added.

