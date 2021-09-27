IAF lieutenant arrested for sexually assaulting officer in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Flight Lieutenant cadre officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was arrested on Saturday night, allegedly for sexually assaulting a woman officer on the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) campus in Coimbatore. Based on a complaint from the victim, the police booked him under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC.

According to the police, the accused, Amitesh Harmukh (28), from Chhattisgarh, along with 29 male and female IAF officers, went to the Air Force Administrative College at Red Fields on August 15 for an induction programme, and were given accommodation on the college campus.

The alleged incident happened on the night of September 10 when the woman officer was asleep after taking painkillers for a sprain. She brought the issue to the knowledge of their higher officials, but no stringent action was taken.

Following this, she lodged a complaint with the Coimbatore city police in person a week ago. The AWPS Central police registered a case on Saturday and arrested the suspect, said city police commissioner Deepak M Damor.

Defence sources said a panel has been formed to conduct a probe, and based on the findings, departmental action will be taken. About the alleged delay in taking action based on the victim’s complaint, they said a panel is usually set up to inquire into such complaints.

‘Departmental action will be initiated after probe’

