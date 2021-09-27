Tamil Nadu: ‘What Covid norms?’ ask party cadres  

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since the beginning of the pandemic, leaders across political parties have made incessant appeals to the public to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety norms. While doing that is much appreciated, have they forgotten tell their party cadres and convince them about the same? Most of the events held by parties across the State suggest so – SOPs conveniently neglected, even ministers not wearing face masks.

Despite the chief minister himself issuing advice on the issue frequently on TV telecast, and the AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Saturday urging the CM to take preventive steps with a rise in Covid cases, a look at the events of the DMK and the AIADMK show the party cadre themselves are not paying heed to their leaders. The flouting of norms even by the top leaders cannot go unnoticed as even a cursory glance through the photos carried in the newspapers of major political parties makes it evident.

When asked about these events flouting norms, a senior DMK leader said: “It is just for a few minutes. There is nothing to worry.” He said it was practically impossible to control the crowd, especially during campaigns for the local body polls.

A DMK functionary in Kallakurichi, where the polls are scheduled, said: “Covid-19 numbers are high only in cities. There is no need to strictly follow the norms as there is no such threat in rural areas. Moreover, we all take a bath daily after finishing the campaign. So, nothing to worry about it.” AIADMK leaders did not respond when asked for a comment.