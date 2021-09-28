Decades-long demand for land patta resurfaces

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Narikuravar families of Eraiyur village staged a protest in front of Collector's office on Monday, demanding permanent patta for lands provided by the government. This comes after the district administration recently put up a notice board on their land saying they should not cultivate there.

More than 250 families belonging to Narikkuravar community have been living in a colony in Eraiyur village for more than 46 years. In 1972, the government gave them 325 acres of land to improve their livelihood and educate their children. They were provided with the map and survey numbers of the land and also assured of a patta soon. Following this, the people began cultivating cotton, maize and other rainfed crops and have been into it for almost three decades.

However, in 2013, the government proposed a textile park in the village, to which the residents vehemently opposed. Later, it was shifted to Padalur.

Since then, several protests and roadblockades were staged by the people in demand for permanent patta, but no action has been taken so far.

Speaking to TNIE, B Nambiyar, a resident said, "We left our nomadic life and relied entirely on agriculture. We have been farming for over 35 years. Our children are studying with the income from it. In this situation, the government asks us to return our land. How will we eke out our living and educate our children?"

M Kalidas, a resident said, "I have spent Rs 10,000 on farming. The district adminstration is threatening to seize the land. Already we are financially hit during the pandemic. The government should intervene. Or else we will stage series of protests."

The angered villagers sat in protest in front of the Collectorate, blocking traffic for almost an hour. ADSP J Arockiyaprakasam reached the spot and negotiated with the protestors, who dispersed based on assurance from officials.