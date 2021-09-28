Discussion on Mekedatu issue deferred again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Monday deferred discussions on the Mekedatu issue once again following stiff Opposition from three riparian States – Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. Also, the authority directed Karnataka to release Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu immediately. The next meeting will take place by October 7.

During the meeting, Tamil Nadu complained to the Authority that despite CWMA’s directive, Karnataka failed to release water due to Tamil Nadu during September. Till September 26, Tamil Nadu should have received 119.5 tmc. But, Karnataka had released only 85.8 tmc. Following this, the Authority had directed Karnataka to release water due to Tamil Nadu as per the schedule stipulated by the Supreme Court.