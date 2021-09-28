STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Effluents from dyeing units polluting Noyyal river Again

Effluent released by Tiruppur dyeing units in the Noyyal River, which drains into the Cauvery in Karur, has been posing a threat to farmers and residents.

Residents noticed froth at the point where the Noyyal joins the Cauvery | Express

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

The Noyyal, which originates in the Velliangiri Hills of Coimbatore district, flows through Tiruppur, Erode and Karur before finally draining into the Cauvery in Karur. The river is about 120 km long and enters Karur district at Saliyangkattu valley and joins the Cauvery near Noyyal village. Around 20,000 acres are irrigated by the Noyyal River, which flows for about 50 km in the Karur district. According to sources, effluents released from dyeing units functioning in Tirupur district since 1985 are stored at the Orathupalayam dam in Tiruppur.

However, residents of Karur on Monday noticed froth in the Noyyal at the point where it joins the Cauvery. Farmers and activists have urged the officials to take immediate action on this as it might badly affect the irrigation and drinking water source of people.

Manickam, a farmer from Noyyal village said, "The dyeing industries have a habit of releasing effluents into the Noyyal river without properly treating them during rainy season. As rainwater enters the Noyyal, the dyeing units and textile industries in Tiruppur and Erode districts are now trying to use this opportunity and release effluents into the river. Despite the Madras High Court's strict orders, the dyeing units are acting in a negligent manner. Officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board are also being irresponsible in taking action against such units. This kind of pollution makes the river water unfit for irrigation and drinking purposes. Owing to such pollution, the Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme,  through which several districts like Karur, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Chennai receive drinking water, has been jeopardised. The district administration and TNPCB officials must take action soon."

TNPCB flying squad official Manivannan told TNIE, "We have not received any complaint regarding the pollution in the Noyyal river until now. During our monthly inspection on September 24, the Total Dissolved Solids level in the Noyyal water at the Erode - Karur district border near Ettakampalayam was around 1,450 and TDS level at Noyyal village was around 1,550. Although TDS level of 500 in water is considered safe for drinking purposes, the Noyyal water is not used for drinking purposes in Karur."

