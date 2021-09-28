EPS says crime increasing across TN, C Ve terms govt a Cabinet of criminals

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said the law-and-order situation maintained by the DMK government is laughable and claimed that incidents of murder, robbery, and theft were rising across the State.

He was here to participate in the AIADMK Villupuram North district executive council meeting for upcoming rural local body elections. “Chief Minister MK Stalin said 202 bills have been passed since the DMK came to power. If so, how many projects should have been completed? Count for yourself; 505 announcements were made during the election, with an additional 20 later. But, only three or four announcements have been fulfilled so far,” he said, adding the DMK has no history of fulfilling their promises.

He claimed that the rule of law prevailed during the AIADMK government tenure, which even received an award for best governance. “We brought in the kudimaramathu programme, which has now been dismantled by the DMK. Similarly, after announcing an increase of Rs 2,500 a quintal in the procurement price of paddy as an election promise, they (the DMK) increased it by just Rs 300 a quintal.

An increase of Rs 4,000 a tonne for sugarcane was promised, but it was raised by only Rs 105,” said Palaniswami. He alleged that schemes introduced during the AIADMK period were modified and introduced as new schemes by the DMK government.

During the same event, former law minister C Ve Shanmugam slammed the DMK government terming it a “cabinet full of criminals”. “Within four months of coming to power, this government has earned the dissent of the people and is deceiving them,” he said.