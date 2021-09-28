Sithampoondi locals in Namakkal resist granite quarry

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Ten years of quarrying rendered our lands unfit for cultivation and the groundwater non-potable, residents of Sithampoondi in Paramathy Velur registered their complaints as they opposed the proposal to open a granite quarry in the village. In the public hearing organised at Maniyanur by Namakkal Collector, the villagers accused the district administration of not informing them about the meeting well in advance.

Farmers in Sithampoondi said many who had been involved in agricultural activities in the village sold the lands and moved to urban spaces for survival. Sathasivam, a 58-year-old farmer, said, "Until a couple of decades ago, my family was involved in agricultural activities. But, after the quarries were established, the soil quality deteriorated and the water got contaminated. We sold over five acres of our agricultural land and moved to Tiruchengode where we took up some other business."

The farmers used to cultivate tapioca, sugarcane and a few other crops. despite their opposition, the quarries were set up here, Sathasivam said adding that many farmers like him had sold their agricultural lands after that as the lands turned unfit for cultivation.

The tremors, caused by explosions during the quarrying activities, also damaged several houses and water wells, the villagers said. Showing the roof of her house, which she said was damaged by the quarrying activity, Kuppammal, a 75-year-old woman, said, "About 100 families are living in the area, and the quarries have disrupted their lives. Apart from damaging houses and wells, they also caused groundwater contamination. Now, we have been forced to spend more than Rs 25 a day on drinking water, despite the village having natural water sources such as wells."

The roads, too, have been damaged due to the movement of heavy vehicles that transport large granite boulders, she pointed out. Hence, the villagers have urged the State government to drop the proposed multi-coloured granite quarries project.

According to sources in the Mines Department, five quarries are functioning in Sithampoondi village. As the lease period for two of these quarries has ended, the process for issuing the next tender is underway. In this regard, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) conducted the public hearing, the sources said.

TNPCB officials said, "On August 19, we issued a notification for the public hearing to be conducted on September 23. The concerned village panchayat president also participated in the meeting. A few people opposed the proposed project. However, a report has been sent to the State government, which will decide the next course of action."

Sithampoondi village president Balasubramaniam said, at the hearing, he clearly registered his opposition on behalf of the people to the setting up of the quarries.

TNPCB Divisional Engineer Gopalakrishnan (in-charge) was not available for comments.