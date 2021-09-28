STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8

Published: 28th September 2021 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that regular classes for standards 1 to 8 will resume from November 1.

A decision to this effect was taken considering the views expressed by the health experts, educationists, and parents that the absence of formal schooling has caused huge loss of learning as well as depression among the school children, the Chief Minister said in a statement here.  Already, regular classes for Standards 9 to 12 have been going on. 

To lessen the hardships faced by the public in visiting the State secretariat at Chennai from other parts of the State for redressing their grievances, the monthly grievance redressal day will be allowed at offices of district collectors every Monday. 

ALSO READ | Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume

Social, political, cultural gatherings, festivals, the consecration of places of worship will continue to be prohibited. All places of worship will continue to be closed on three weekend days - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.  The activities already allowed by the government will continue in accordance with the guidelines issued for preventing Corona infection.  

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to be cautious during the ensuing festival season and to avoid visiting crowded places to prevent a third wave of Corona infection in the State.  All commercial establishments should adhere to the guidelines issued by the government. 

