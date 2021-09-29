Desilting of Vaigai Dam will Commence Soon. Says SE of Vaigai Basin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A detailed project report for the first phase of desilting the Vaigai river has been submitted to the government said Superintendenting Engineer (SE) of Vaigai river basin in his report submitted before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court as a response to a PIL praying for a direction to desilt the river.

M Sugumar, the SE of Vaigai river basin stated that on September 22, 2014 a GO was issued to desilt the Vaigai dam and a fund of Rs 145 lakhs was allotted. The work was entrusted to Water and Power Consultancy Service Limited (WAPCOS). Further the experts of the WAPCOS inspected the dam for reconnaissance survey and prepared an inception report stating that a total quantity of silted material available at the dam is 33.481 m.cum.

The same was approved by the Technical Advisory Committee and the desilting works are decided to done in three phases.

Further during the Phase I, the quantity of silting materials is 11.310 mcum amoung the total quantity of 33.481 mcum. Corresponding to the reduced levels between 268.000m to 278.000 m within a period of three years.

For this necessary estimate has been submitted for necessary approval from Government and the anticipated revenue by selling the desilted material is expected to be upto Rs 197.83 crores with an overall expenditure for the preliminary works of Rs 9 crores.

Further, the CE submitted that the desilting of the Vaigai will be taken up shortly and necessary announcements have been made in the budget session. Also surveying and fixing the boundary stones will be done with the support of the district administration, the report said.