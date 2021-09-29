High time there’s reservation for indirectly elected local body posts: Activists

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the State is set to face rural local body polls in nine districts, SC/ST leaders continue to stress on one of their long-standing demands — reservations in the indirectly elected posts in local bodies. While there are reservations for SC/STs and women in directly elected posts such as the ward councillors or village panchayat presidents, posts such as that of vice-president and deputy mayor are kept outside it’s purview.

Activists say it’s high time these posts have reservation seats as it is still hard for people from the disadvantaged sections to come to these posts. CK Tamilarasan, an ex-MLA, and president of the Republic Party of India said reservations in these posts will help thousands from disadvantaged sections to climb up in their political careers. “This will help them get an idea of the civic administration and a lot of self-confidence.”

He referred to the Madras High Court’s 2012 order on the issue, where it had referred to the Odisha government’s law extending reservations to the indirectly elected posts too. Recommending that the TN government also bring out a similar law, the court observed, “..it would better subserve and improve the unrepresented communities viz., the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and, more particularly, the women belonging to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes.”

Villupuram MP and VCK leader Ravikumar told TNIE, “Despite the court’s observations, the State government did not act on it. At least the new government must bring in the reservation.” Congress floor leader K Selvaperunthagai said the State government has the powers to extend the reservations and it can be done without any further delay.