Uneven terrain hampers efforts to capture killer tiger

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The tiger that allegedly killed a man and cattle remained elusive on Tuesday in the Gudalur forest division. The Tamil Nadu Forest department staff and veterinarians, with the help of tiger trackers, are taking efforts to capture the big cat.

Due to the delay in capturing the animal, estate workers and residents said they are forced to stay indoors as the estate authorities have announced leave to facilitate smooth capturing of the tiger. A resident of Devan Estate said, “We understand we are staying indoors based on instructions from the Forest department to protect our precious lives, but at the same time, our livelihoods have been affected severely as we have not been to work for the last five days.”

Though the Forest department sighted the tiger on Tuesday morning, the team was unable to tranquilise it as it went into the bushes. One of the veterinarians told TNIE the tiger is more active than they expected.



“The tiger was nearby and in a few seconds, vanished into the bushes. The Gudalur forest division officials will tranquilise it at the earliest. We are facing difficulties since the terrain is not flat to carry out a smooth tranquilising operation,” the vet added.

Tusker on rampage

Meanwhile, tusker Vinayaga continues to visit residential areas and has been damaging houses located near the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). According to sources, this time, the animal had damaged two houses at Melambalam tribal settlement.

Residents have urged the Forest department to capture the animal. The tusker has been damaging houses where rice and dal are stored, apart from damaging the farmlands.

Vinayaga was captured from Chinnathadagam in the Coimbatore forest division and released into the MTR after being fitted with a radio collar.

Wild boar dies after biting bomb, two held

Coimbatore: Officials of Karamadi forest range held two persons on Tuesday for allegedly poaching a wild boar at Sellappanur village. Forest department sources said, based on a tip-off, a team led by Forester KS Prabhu visited near Sellappanur and found a wild boar which had died after attempting to bite an avattukai (country bomb). Following the investigation, the department staff arrested two persons.

Elephant herd wreaks havoc in Bhavanisagar

Erode: A herd of elephants entered a park near the Bhavanisagar dam on Monday night and damaged the compound wall and iron gates. Sources said it is common for elephants from Sathiyamangalam Tiger Reserve to come to Bhavanisagar dam to drink water. Noticing the elephants, PWD officials who were on night duty ran for their lives. They alerted forest department officials, who chased the elephants back into the forest.