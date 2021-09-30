CCTV surveillance of civic body polls a must, Madras High Court tells Tamil Nadu govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to ensure CCTV surveillance of the process relating to conduct of rural civic body polls in nine districts.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said CCTVs are an absolute must and there must be no break in surveillance of strong rooms and protection of ballot boxes.

“We have technology and resources (for ensuring fair polls) so that no person can stand up and complain that he has been wronged,” Sanjib Banerjee said while hearing a petition filed by the AIADMK seeking certain measures to ensure free and fair polls.

He said it is a matter of pride that Tamil Nadu shows the way to others in holding fair polls. “This is a premier state, we should be proud of that. The celebration of democracy (polls) taking place over here should be an example for anyone else to emulate.”

The Chief Justice directed Tamil Nadu Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram to consult the government and seek the help of his predecessor Vijay Narayan and submit before the court the possible measures that can be taken for electronic surveillance to ensure free and fair elections.

Earlier, appearing for the petitioner, Vijay Narayan stated that the AIADMK received a reply to its memorandum from the State Election Commission (SEC) yesterday and it was ‘vague’ on certain issues.

He said the reply had no mention of the demands for video recording through CCTVs of polling in critical/vulnerable booths booths where no internet services were available. Video surveillance of transporting ballot boxes from booths to strong rooms and to the counting halls and security to counting centres too did not find a mention.

The case was adjourned to Friday (October 1).

It may be noted that polls to rural civic bodies in Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupathur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi have been scheduled to be held on October 6 and 9 in two phases.