Doctors performed two-finger test to prove I was raped: Woman IAF officer

According to the FIR, the officer was sexually assaulted on September 9, and the suspect had confessed the same to her the next day.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The woman officer who levelled rape charges against her colleague in the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore, has accused senior officers of trying to  hush up the incident and intimidating her into withdrawing the complaint. When TNIE reached out, IAF officers refused to comment, stating that the matter was sub judice.

As per the FIR, a copy of which is available with TNIE, the 28-year-old was subjected to the two-finger test to confirm sexual assault, a procedure which was banned by the Supreme Court in 2013 stating that it violated the victim’s right to privacy.

According to the FIR, the officer was sexually assaulted on September 9, and the suspect had confessed the same to her the next day. When the incident was taken to the notice of higher officials, a woman officer advised the victim to think of the damage it will cause her family. The officers had allegedly gave her two options –  lodge a complaint or give in writing that it was consensual sex. 

The victim, as per the FIR, decided to complain, and was directed to go to the hospital for medical examination. The doctors questioned her sexual history and performed a two-finger test on her. The victim said she was unaware of the SC ruling, and that the test made her nauseous to relieve the trauma, the FIR said. Further, the officer alleged that she was informed that the swab sample result was negative, but she later found out that it was not sent for test.

Later, a woman presiding officer denied the victim permission to take legal advice. She was asked to give withdrawal in writing against her allegation was blackmailed to either lodge the complaint or trust the system. She added that nobody guided her about the case.

On September 15, she came to know that her and her friend’s statements were tampered with. Due to the pressure exerted from higher officers, she suffered a panic attack on September 16 and rushed to the hospital. The woman approached Coimbatore city police only after her complaint was not taken by IAF officers to the next level, the FIR said.

THE CASE
A 28-year-old officer, who was pursuing a professional knowledge course in AFAC Coimbatore since August 15, lodged a complaint at AWPS (Central) Coimbatore city on September 20 stating that Flight Lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh (28) had sexually assaulted her, and he was arrested. When he was produced before the Mahila court, IAF contended that  the case be handed over to them. Since the victim and police objected to it, the court extended his judicial custody to September 30.

SC ruling of 2013
The Supreme Court, in an order in 2013, had banned the two-finger test done to prove rape cases, stating that it violated the victim’s right to privacy

