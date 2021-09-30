Left out of ST category, rue Kurunjiyars 

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Members of Kurunjiyar (Kuravar) community claim that the State and Central governments have misunderstood the difference between the terms ‘Kuravar’ and ‘Narikkoravar’. According to them, the Narikkoravar community, a nomadic tribe from other States, has been included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, instead of them. They lament that they are listed under the SC category even though they are the ‘real inhabitants of the soil.’

Speaking to TNIE, Samivel, a member of Kurunjiyar (Kuravar) community said, “There are more than 6,000 families belonging to Kurvar or Kurunjiyar communities (tribes). Though we are considered as the indigenous tribes of Tamil Nadu, the government notification listed us under SC and MBC categories instead of under Scheduled Tribes (ST). However, gypsy communities known as Narikkoravar or Kuruvikarar have been classified under Scheduled Tribes (ST). Despite being the oldest indigenous community of Tamil Nadu, many groups in the community are given SC certificate instead of ST certificate and as a result, we are deprived of benefits,” Samivel said.

Kurunjiyar Samuga Neethi Peravai (Tiruppur) secretary MN Chandran said, “There is big confusion among government officials and Tamil people about ‘Kuravar’ and ‘Narikkoravar’. Kuravar are indigenous people who live in the huts of hilly areas. These people are mentioned in ancient Tamil literature. The primary occupation is farming and sheep rearing in hilly areas. Besides, women are involved in the knitting of clothes and household items like brooms, winnowing pans etc. They descend from the hills, sell their products in the plains and move to their places in the evening. There are more than six lakh Kuravars in TN.”

“But, Narikoravar or Kuruvikkarar is different. They are nomads who trace their origins to Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. They hunt small birds. They live in huts and tents in both cities and rural places,” he added.

According to an official from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department, “Inclusion or removal of a community in SC/ST list is a complex legal process. The members can meet and submit their proposal directly to our department in Chennai. Based on the petition, anthropological study will be conducted. Besides, individual reports from the Director of the Tribal Research Centre (TRC) - Ooty and Tribal Welfare Department will be sought. The compiled reports will be submitted to the Tamil Nadu government and then it will be forwarded to the Government of India, which is the sole authority to take such actions.”