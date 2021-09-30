Reopening of schools evokes mixed responses among parents in Madurai

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: With Covid-19 still around, the State government’s decision, allowing schools to reopen classes I to VIII from November 1, has not gone down well with many parents. Terming the decision as an ‘unnecessary risk’, B Satheesh, father of a Class I student, pointed out at the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in a few districts post the resumption of classes IX to XII.

“Scientists have warned that children will be prone to infection during the Covid third wave,” he said, urging the government to postpone the reopening. M Vivitha, mother of a class V student also said, she feels, it’s not a wise decision to reopen the schools at this time. “The teachers are taking online classes effectively. Plus, the children are not vaccinated,” she said.

Meanwhile, Platform for Common School System’s General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu, said going to schools alone would not make children prone to Covid-19. “At present, nearly 50 lakh children, studying in class IX to XII, are going to schools but the reported Covid positive cases from schools are below 500. Even now, the children are playing together, visiting picnic spots, shopping malls and are attending functions with their parents.

Reopening schools will help children socialise, which is important. At the same time, the schools should ensure that they are adhering to protocol and are providing healthy mid-day meal,” he said. Though K Saraswathy, working as a house maid and the parent of Class IV student termed school reopening as a relief, she also said she is afraid to send her ward to school. “I feel the government could reopen the schools in phased manner,” she suggested.

Meanwhile, District Treasurer of TN High School and Higher Secondary School Head Master/Head Mistresses Association Muthupillai requested the government to provide refresher book to the students so that they could brush their lessons up. “The government should also announce the time period of this academic year and annual examination date,” he said. State President of Federation of Private School Associations M Arumugam urged the government not to withdraw its decision as each school has to spend at least `2 lakh for arranging transport and other facilities.