Will respond to only those worthy of my time: PTR

Vinodh Arulappan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In what seems to be an attempt at dousing recent controversies, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, in an interview to TNIE, said he will no more respond to remarks and charges made by former minister D Jayakumar or BJP State President Annamalai.

“I am going to completely ignore them. From now on, my policy is to not respond to those who are not worthy of my time. However, I will always find time to answer all genuine questions from the voters,” he said.

When asked about his recent retorts to Annamalai and others on Twitter, the Minister said, “I don’t want to dwell on the past. I will tell you about my future. I have such a massive portfolio, and much to do as the Finance Minister. I have to hold discussions with the Union government, officials of other States, the GST council and international investors, among others. So, I have to be very discriminating on who I spend my time on. Already there are misconstrued and planted questions (about me) in a few TV channels and debates.”

“Neither Jayakumar nor Annamalai have the political acumen or humane motives, which demand my attention and time. I will continue to be active on social media and respond to layman queries,” he said. Noting that the greatest measure of a politician is how well they can lay bare complex issues that impact the State to the average voter, Thiaga Rajan continued, “The people sitting in tea shops, bus stands and on farm lands must understand the State’s issues, and hold healthy discussions. This will lead to a vibrant democracy.”

When asked about why serious action was not being initiated upon the allegations that DMK levelled against AIADMK leaders before elections, the Minister said, “We have not changed our stance on anything. Authorities and ministers of other departments will review the functioning of the last 10 years, and necessary action will be initiated. My department is in charge of auditing all the local funds. If I feel that the investigation gets compromised in any manner, I will personally escalate the issue with the CM.”

On a query about a recent veiled tweet, Thiaga Rajan had made regarding a DMK MP and why he had to delete it later, the Minister reiterated, “I don’t want to dwell on the past.”