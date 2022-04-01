Intruders at women’s hostel: Bharathiar University students seek protection

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Female students in hostels at Bharathiar University reported being concerned about their safety as strangers entered the hostels at night.

The students staged a protest in front of the university on Thursday highlighting the issue and sought protection.

"We are facing the issue for the last three weeks. Every night between 12 am - 2 am, a group of half-naked men intrude into the campus. They knock on our room doors and flash torches through the windows. Sometimes they steal our belongings," said Rama (name changed) a second-year PG student. She added that the gang tried to break into their room on Wednesday night.

"One of them behaved in a frightening manner. We raised alarm, and they escaped. We don't know how they enter the building without getting noticed by anyone," said another student.

There are 5 girls hostels on the university campus. Of this, two buildings are situated close to the forest boundary. Around 550 students stay in these buildings and they face the problem, sources said.

The students said initially they thought the gang members were students playing some pranks, but as the days passed realized they were strangers coming from outside.

"Even after making several complaints, the wardens did not take any action for our safety. Instead, they teased us that we had an illusion. Following our protest, the vice-chancellor has promised to take action," said a student from Environmental science.

The students demanded that CCTV surveillance be strengthened in and around the hostels and adequate women security personnel be appointed. Also, they demanded to ensure no one can enter the hostel without permission.

Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj said "The issue of intrusion by strangers and security lapse were brought to my knowledge by students only on Wednesday. We have identified women security staff and they will be appointed in three days. A maximum number of CCTV cameras are available on the hostel campus, but a few of them are dysfunctional. They will be repaired soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Vadavalli Police who held a talk with students assured to deploy personnel on the campus at night until women security staff are appointed.