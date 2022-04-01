STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New rules for adventure, caravan tourism in TN

The State is working on formulating additional guidelines for adventure and caravan tourism in the State’s forests, hills, and beaches, said Minister for Tourism M Mathiventhan on Thursday.

Artistes performing at the inaugural event of Travel and Tourism Fair organised by the State tourism department in Chennai | Ashwin Prasath 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State is working on formulating additional guidelines for adventure and caravan tourism in the State’s forests, hills, and beaches, said Minister for Tourism M Mathiventhan on Thursday. He was inaugurating the three-day Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) at the Chennai Trade Centre. 

The event is being held after two years with the objective of reviving travel and tourism in post-pandemic Tamil Nadu.Over 100 participants from 13 states participated in the exhibition hosted by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department. Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka, and Gujarat are the partner states. India Tourism, too, participated in the TTF. 

Speaking at the event, Mathiventhan said that tourism destinations in the State will be developed under the destination development scheme and that a new platform will be introduced wherein all associations in travel and tourism sector can register. After accreditation from the department, they will receive notifications whenever the tourism department conducts a programme.

“This is to bridge the gap between the government and private partners,” Mathiventhan said. The TTF will conclude on April 2.

