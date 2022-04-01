Stalin visits model school in Delhi along with Kejriwal, says TN will establish one too

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the second day of his visit to the national capital, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the Model School and Mohalla Clinic initiatives of the Delhi government and announced that Chennai will soon have a world-class Govt Model School.

Stalin, accompanied by his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia, spoke with officials running the education and health initiatives of the Delhi government and enquired about the changes that have been brought.

The TN CM said his government has been creating model schools in the southern state on the lines of Delhi and invited Arvind Kejriwal to visit them.

“Visited Model School and Mohalla Clinic initiatives of Delhi Govt along with Hon'ble Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia. We will also be establishing a world-class Govt Model School in Chennai soon and I have extended my invitation to Arvind Kejriwal in advance,” he tweeted after the visit.

During a briefing about the achievement of Delhi’s education system, he was informed that the Delhi government has been spending around 25 percent of its budget on education consistently for the last six to seven years.

"In 2014-15, government schools had a pass percentage of 88 in Class 12, which was less than private schools. It increased to 98 percent in 2019-20 as compared to 92 percent in private schools," the CM was informed.

Lauding the Delhi government’s work, Stalin said that his government has been replicating Delhi's model schools in the southern state and his government is giving the highest priority to the education and medical sectors.

The Delhi CM talked about new initiatives of the AAP government -- the new education board, happiness curriculum, Desh bhakti curriculum, and the entrepreneurship program -- Business Blasters. Kejriwal said that his government focused on improving school infrastructure in the first few years and how teachers are being provided with world-class training.

"We have sports facilities, including swimming pools. One cannot even think of swimming schools in government schools. We have a very good infrastructure. In the second stage, we started sending all principals and teachers for training. They are now full of energy and confidence. And now we are focusing on the content being taught in the schools," he said.

On a query by Stalin about improvement in terms of English, he was told that the Delhi government has tied up with the British Council and the US Embassy to train teachers in the language.