Thoothukudi celebrates International Transgender Day

Dance artiste Ponni, handicraft artisan Anjali, advocate Viji, and driver Suba Priya were felicitated by Minister Geetha Jeevan on the occasion.

Published: 01st April 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Transpersons taking part in cultural programmes | K K SUNDAR

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: To commemorate the International Transgender Day of Visibility, Social Welfare, and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan on Thursday felicitated several transpersons who have made strides in life, in the presence of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan. She also distributed national identity cards to 16 persons at the collectorate.

"When former Chief minister M Karunanidhi coined the term 'thirunangai', the respectful gesture was recognised across India and it began a new chapter in the annals of the community's emancipation. Also, the late DMK patriarch's efforts to float the Transgenders Welfare Board and declaring April 15 as Transgenders day, encouraged many other states to work towards the transgender community's empowerment," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj said all transpersons should be aware of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which ensures them all necessary rights. "Any person who denies you these rights will have to face six months - two years imprisonment.

Also, sex reassignment surgery is provided to transpersons free of cost at Madras Medical College and Madurai Government Medical College. Clinics dedicated to transpersons are also functioning at government medical colleges in Chennai and Madurai," he added. Dance artiste Ponni, handicraft artisan Anjali, advocate Viji, and driver Suba Priya were felicitated by Minister Geetha Jeevan on the occasion.

