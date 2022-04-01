Unsolved rape and murder case: DGP to pay Rs 7 lakh to victim’s father

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered the DGP to pay Rs 7 lakh compensation to the father of a 15-year-old girl, whose rape and murder case in 2011 remains unsolved. The petitioner’s daughter was found murdered at their house at Pudukkottai in 2011.

Though the investigation of the case was transferred by the court to the CB-CID in 2011 and then to the CBI in 2013, there was no major progress in the probe. The CBI filed a closure report in 2019 stating that the murderer could not be detected.

Justice N Sathish Kumar observed that irrespective of the fact that the offender was arrested or not, victims or their dependents are entitled to Rs 10 lakh compensation as per the Tamil Nadu Victim Compensation Scheme. Since the government counsel informed that Rs 3 lakh has already been paid to the family, Justice Kumar directed the DGP to pay the remaining amount to the District Legal Services Authority of Tiruchy in two months.

CB-CID probe ordered into doctor’s death

Madurai: The Madurai Bench on Thursday transferred the investigation into the suicide of a Kanniyakumari doctor to CB-CID. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the order on a petition filed by Dr Sivarama Perumal’s father S Bas Thurai. Perumal had allegedly died by suicide on October 26, 2020. His suicide note said he took the extreme step due to continuous torture by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Baskaran. Fearing unfair investigation in his son’s case, Sivarama Perumal’s father had filed the petition seeking a CB-CID probe.

(If having suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu health department’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)