STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In two months, water level in 90 TN dams down by 58 tmcft

As Tamil Nadu begins to feel the summer heat, water level in 90 reservoirs across the State has gone down by 58 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) in last two months, show data.

Published: 02nd April 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu begins to feel the summer heat, water level in 90 reservoirs across the State has gone down by 58 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) in last two months, show data. “In January, 90 TN reservoirs collectively had 202 tmcft of water. As on March 31, 143.53 tmcft is available in these reservoirs against their total capacity of 224.297 tmcft,” an official said. 

“As the summer peaks, water loss due to evaporation will also go up,” he added. According to Water Resources Department’s data accessed by TNIE, while water level in 22 dams has dropped to less than 20 per cent of their capacity, six reservoirs have gone dry. 

Among the reservoirs that serve Chennai, Thervoy Kandigai is 100 per cent full and water levels in Red Hills, Chembarambakkam, Poondi and Cholavaram lakes are at 88.85 per cent, 77.61 per cent, 61.84 per cent and 55.41 per cent capacity, respectively.  

According to a senior official, though there has been a marginal dip in water level, there is sufficient water in major dams including Mettur (76.73%), Kariakoil in Salem (90.61%), Thunak Kadavu & Peruvari Pallam in Palaghat (99.89%) and Gunderipallam in Erode (98.42%). In 25 of 31 dams in Madurai, water level has gone below 50 per cent, the official said. 

Another official said though the State recorded good monsoon, lack of storage facilities forced authorities to release surplus water into rivers and sea. While Chennai’s annual water requirement is 20tmcft, the total capacity of five city reservoirs is only 13.213tmcft. 

“We have planned to increase the storage capacity of Poondi reservoir from 3.2tmcft to 5.2 tmcft and construct more check dams on non-ayacut land,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu summer reservoirs
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp