STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

100% hike in property tax adds to woes of people hit by pandemic, price rise, job losses: Experts

An official release said property taxes in urban local bodies in TN is low compared to tax rates in metropolitan cities and towns in other parts of India. 

Published: 03rd April 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE, MADURAI & TIRUCHY: The State government on Saturday announced an across-the-board revision of property tax to increase the revenue of local bodies, proposing up to 100 per cent increase in taxes for properties in corporations, town panchayats, and municipalities across the State and a maximum of 150 per cent hike for properties in Chennai Corporation. The order is effective from April 1. 
An official release said property taxes in urban local bodies in TN is low compared to tax rates in metropolitan cities and towns in other parts of India. 

According to the revised tax rates, in municipalities and town panchayats, the hike would be from 25 per cent to 100 per cent for residential properties between 600 sq.ft and 1,800 sq ft. For commercial buildings, the hike will be 100 per cent while for factories and educational institutions, it will be 75 per cent. In Coimbatore, for a 600 sq.ft residential building, a minimum of Rs 204 and a maximum of Rs 972 is being collected as tax. This may go up to Rs 255 (min) and Rs 1,215 (max) under the revised regime.

According to Rajkumar, a resident of Selvapuram in Coimbatore, the hike would affect poor and middle-class people more. “Middle-class families who build their homes with all their life savings will be affected.” Azad, an entrepreneur in Coimbatore, said “This hike for commercial establishments will push entrepreneurs into financial crisis.”SSA Basha, a social activist from Madurai, said; “Municipalities and corporations have not improved basic amenities in newly added areas but people are made to pay taxes for services not provided.” 

TN Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Madurai urged the State government to review its decision and hike taxes only in phases with an upper limit of 30 per cent. About 22 per cent small and micro enterprises were yet to fully start their businesses after Covid-19, it said. VP Shankar, a former councillor of Tiruchy’s Manapparai, said: “The cost of living has been increasing over the past two years. Increasing property taxes at this juncture may not be a good idea.” 

AIADMK to hold stir
The AIADMK demanded an immediate rollback of the tax hike and announced demonstrations at its district headquarters on April 5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tax hike price hike COVID 19 Inflation
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp