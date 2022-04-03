STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kallakurichi: Assistant headmaster held for sexually harassing girl students

Meanwhile, on Friday, when he came to the school to extend his leave, the parents gathered and questioned him. 

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Assistant headmaster of a government school was arrested under POCSO Act on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing Class V girls. Later, the District Chief Education Officer suspended him.Sources from All Women Police Station said the suspect M Thulasiraman (59) of Anna Nagar in Kallakurichi was working as the assistant headmaster at a panchayat primary school. The incident came to light after one of the Class V girls raised the issue with her parents. Parents and villagers staged a blockade in the area, said sources on condition of anonymity. 

They added, “For the past couple of months, he had been sexually harassing the girls and threatening them that he would fail the kids in the exam if they tell it to anyone. However, one girl raised the issue with her parents on March 11. When the parents came to question Thulasiraman, he purposefully went on medical leave.” Meanwhile, on Friday, when he came to the school to extend his leave, the parents gathered and questioned him. 

Based on the information, a police team from Kallakurichi AWPS took him to the police station.  Later, he was presented before the Kallakurichi magistrate and remanded in Cuddalore Central Prison.“The parents of 15 students gave sexual harassment complaints against him, and after inquiry, we filed a case against him under 11 sections, including POCSO Act, as we confirmed that he had misbehaved with the girls. The officials of  District Child Welfare Committee will be visiting the school on Monday. Counselling will be organised for the girls,” said a police official.Chief Education Officer T Vijayalakshmi said, “We  have suspended him on Saturday. Since the police are investigating the case, no departmental inquiry will be held.”

Father held under POCSO Act

A 47-year-old man was arrested for sexually harassing his 17-year-old daughter. The incident came to light when the girl’s teacher asked  why she was upset. 

TAGS
POCSO Act sexual harassment Minor girls Kallakurichi
