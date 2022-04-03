STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Leading one’s spouse to indebtedness is cruelty, says Madras HC in divorce case

The bench was passing the orders on an appeal against rejection of divorce filed by Venugopal Raghavan.

Published: 03rd April 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Divorce, hammer

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inducing a spouse to live beyond means and inviting indebtedness amounts to cruelty, said the Madras High Court recently while granting divorce to an NRI man. This can be termed as lack of feelings for the welfare of the other spouse (husband), observed the division bench of Justices T Raja and D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The bench was passing the orders on an appeal against rejection of divorce filed by Venugopal Raghavan. It further said acts of the respondent/wife would depict that she is more interested in her husband’s assets than love, hence, her callous attitude amounts to cruelty. The matter pertains to an appeal seeking to set aside the order of a family court and praying for divorce filed by Raghavan. In 1997, he married Vani. The couple lived in Saudi Arabia and separated in 2012.

Raghavan’s main accusations against Vani are: lavish spending and cheating him of Rs 43.20 lakh under the pretext of paying for inheriting family property among others. When Raghavan approached the Additional Family Court-I in Chennai, his plea for granting divorce was rejected in 2020.

Subsequently, he filed the writ appeal before the High Court. The allegations made against each other and the counter affidavit shows that living together is out of question and directing them to live under one roof is not possible, it noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court divorce
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp