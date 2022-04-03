Women empowerment: Sessions against child marriage to begin in Krishnagiri govt schools

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: All government high and higher secondary schools in Krishnagiri district will soon conduct monthly awareness programmes to prevent child marriages. Under this initiative by Krishnagiri Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, students will take a pledge against child marriage every Monday.

Following child marriages and instances of teenage pregnancy in the district, especially in rural and tribal areas, the Collector asked the school education department to conduct awareness programmes on the last Wednesday of every month.

There are 1,712 government schools in the district; 166 high schools and 106 higher secondary schools.

Dr Reddy told TNIE that the district administration had been taking steps against child marriage but people need to understand the importance of education and act against it. Also, teenage pregnancies and subsequent maternal mortality should be prevented. The district child protection officer’s WhatsApp number will be soon stamped on all books used by students.

Similarly, district social welfare officers had been asked to work closely with the school education department as a few students dropped out following child marriages. Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari said, “Empowering women through education will benefit society. To prevent child marriage and teenage pregnancy, awareness sessions will be conducted in schools. Parents will also take part in these programmes and they will be sensitised.