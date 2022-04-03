STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Women empowerment: Sessions against child marriage to begin in Krishnagiri govt schools

There are 1,712 government schools in the district; 166 high schools and 106 higher secondary schools.

Published: 03rd April 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Child marriage (Representational Image)

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: All government high and higher secondary schools in Krishnagiri district will soon conduct monthly awareness programmes to prevent child marriages. Under this initiative by Krishnagiri Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, students will take a pledge against child marriage every Monday.

Following child marriages and instances of teenage pregnancy in the district, especially in rural and tribal areas, the Collector asked the school education department to conduct awareness programmes on the last Wednesday of every month.

There are 1,712 government schools in the district; 166 high schools and 106 higher secondary schools.
Dr Reddy told TNIE that the district administration had been taking steps against child marriage but people need to understand the importance of education and act against it. Also, teenage pregnancies and subsequent maternal mortality should be prevented. The district child protection officer’s WhatsApp number will be soon stamped on all books used by students.

Similarly, district social welfare officers had been asked to work closely with the school education department as a few students dropped out following child marriages. Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari said, “Empowering women through education will benefit society. To prevent child marriage and teenage pregnancy, awareness sessions will be conducted in schools. Parents will also take part in these programmes and they will be sensitised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child marriage Women Empowerment Teenage pregnancy Education Whatsapp
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp