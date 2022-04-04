STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Congress, MDMK too takes a dim view of property tax hike

The statement from the DMK ally's headquarters secretary comes a day after State Congress President KS Alagiri voiced his opposition to the move.

By Express News Service

TENKASI: MDMK founder Vaiko's son Durai Vaiyapuri on Sunday demanded the State government to reconsider its move to hike the property tax in the State. The statement from the DMK ally's headquarters secretary comes a day after State Congress President KS Alagiri voiced his opposition to the move.

"Our party's stand is to seek a reduction in property tax. It is a fair demand. We hope that Chief Minister MK Stalin will consider our demand," he said. When asked if his party would stage a protest against the hike, Vaiyapuri said, "The question of a protest arises only if the government rejects our demand."

Talking about the dispute at Gandhari Amman temple in Kurinjakulam village where Naicker community people are allegedly preventing Paraiyar community people from constructing the temple and placing an idol of the goddess, Vaiyapuri accused that outsiders are attempting to divert the dispute as an issue between people of the two castes.

"Some people lost their lives and others lost their livelihoods in this decades-old dispute. Our party chief Vaiko and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan are talking about efforts to put an end to it," he added. Stating that lack of supporting documents was the reason for the Supreme Court's judgment against the 10.5 percent reservation for the Vanniyar community, Vaiyapuri hoped that the Stalin-led government would continue its legal battle in favour of the reservation. Speaking about the farmers' and residents' opposition to the Thirumangalam - Rajapalayam - Shengottai National Highway project, he said his party MLAs (who contested in DMK symbol) will move a 'calling attention motion' in the Assembly to discuss the issue. "We have already petitioned the State government in favour of these farmers," he added.

