STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Metro rail chugs closer to reality, DPR nearing completion

According to sources, Coimbatore Metro Rail will cover 139 and the project will be executed in three phases by CMRL.

Published: 04th April 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

A stakeholders meeting presided over by CMRL

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government has approved the feasibility for establishing a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in Coimbatore, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 1 of the project is under finalization by a private consultancy firm Systra & Rites Ltd.

According to a press release, a meeting of stakeholders of the Coimbatore Metro Rail project, was held in the collectorate on 1 April. It was presided over by the Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Principal Secretary, Special Initiative Department,  Government of Tamil Nadu, Pradeep Yadav, where the consultant gave a presentation on the proposed routes. District collector Dr GS Sameeran,  CCMC Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, and senior CMRL officials were present at the meeting.

According to sources, Coimbatore Metro Rail will cover 139 and the project will be executed in three phases by CMRL. The first phase will be for 44 km on the Avinashi road until Karumathampatty and Sathyamangalam road until Valiampalayam Pirivu from Ukkadam.

The second phase and third phase work will start after a detailed study and due approvals which will be done simultaneously. A further extension from the existing plan of 139 km and suggestions to include new areas will be taken under study. The proposed metro will run parallel to the locations in which flyovers are being built and the required land for the same will be acquired, sources added.

Stations will feature parking facilities, escalators, lifts, a foot overbridge to cross the road and other facilities. There is also scope to build stations under Public-Private Partnership in preferred locations like the airport, railway station, bus terminals, large institutions, commercial malls and many other places.

Details of the location will be shared by CMRL with respective departments soon and made public. Sources said the project is to likely to cost Rs 6,800 crores.

Timeline

2011 - Government of India announced metro rail projects for Tier II cities, including Coimbatore

2013 - Metroman E Sreedharan surveyed and announced Metro rail as a suitable transport for Coimbatore in

2017 -CMRL appointed as the Project Executing Agency (PEA). Bids for feasibility study and DPR were called for in 2 stages,

2019, November  - Consortium of Systra MVA Consulting (India) Ltd. – RITES Ltd. submitted feasibility report for a 144 km  master plan to CMRL

2021 - Tender for Topographical survey awarded. Chennai-based Prime Meridian Surveys Private Limited conducted the first phase of the survey, The survey was conducted in 400 places on the three proposed corridors – Ukkadam – Kaniyur, Thanneerpanthal – Karanampettai and Ukkadam – Vellalore.

2021, October  -  Survey completed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Metro rail DPR Detailed Project Report Systra & Rites Ltd Mass Rapid Transit System
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp