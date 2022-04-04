STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four killed, five injured in an accident near Tamil Nadu's Perambalur

Four persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a car-lorry collision near Siruvachur in Perambalur district on Sunday.

The mangled remains of car involved in an accident near Siruvachur in Perambalur district

The mangled remains of car involved in an accident near Siruvachur in Perambalur district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Four persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a car-lorry collision near Siruvachur in Perambalur district on Sunday.  M Kathiravan (50), his brother Karmugil (45), and their friend M Kannan (45) along with their families drove down to the Samayapuram temple in Tiruchy from Kallakurichi on Sunday morning.   

While attempting to turn on the Tiruchy-Chennai national highway, Kathiravan, who was driving the car reportedly lost control over the vehicle and hit a truck that was heading towards Tiruchy. 

In the impact, Karmugil, his son Lingendhiran (8), and mother Tamilarasi (65) died on the spot, while Kannan’s wife Vedhavalli and sons Kishore (13) and Divagar (6), Kathiravan and his son Sundaravadhanan (13), sustained grievous injuries. 

A case was registered and truck driver W Nelson (35) of Tiruchy was arrested.
 

