Irula couple in Krishnagiri seeks help to rescue sons from Karnataka

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Two Irula children aged 14 and 12, allegedly sent to Karnataka by their parents to rear ducks about one year ago, haven't returned to their native near Bargur in Krishnagiri district. Now, the parents are seeking support to rescue their children.

According to G Panjamani (40), an activist in Bargur, said, "Last week I went to Kamatchipuram in Jagadevi panchayat and found that a tribal family had sent their children to Karnataka and they are yet to return. The parents have been unable to contact them for four months. The parents are asking for support to rescue their children."

Arumugam and Malasri of Kamatchipuram, the parents, told TNIE that had gone to Malavalli village in Mandya district as daily wage labourers three years ago. A year ago, they sent their two sons there with one Palani and their relatives for rearing ducks. Since then, they have spoken to the children only a few times.

"The owner of ducks, Shankar from Andhra Pradesh, said he would give `55,000 per year for each child. If the children are not willing to stay for more than two months, they will be sent back home. But my children have been with him for over a year. Over the past five months, we haven't spoken to them. On Friday, after the intervention of Jagadevi panchayat president K Jayanthi, I spoke to my oldest. Shankar said my youngest is in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, working at Palani's farm. Palani is the brother of Shankar. But am yet to talk to the youngest," Arumugam said.

"I received Rs 16,000 in three instalments from Shankar when I was in Karnataka. We returned to Kamatchipuram in January this year. We need our children back. But when we talked to our eldest on Friday, he refused to return," he added.

When contacted, Shankar said he would send back the boy in two weeks, after he sold all the ducks. He accepted that he had paid the couple but maintained that it was not for child labour.

District Child Protection Officer Sivagandhi said the parents should file a petition and they will initiate a rescue operation with the support of the police department and other officials.

Bargur Deputy Superintendent of Police Thangavelu said the same.

Krishnagiri Revenue Divisional Officer Sathish Kumar said he will intervene with the police when a law and order issue occurs. The parent should file a petition to DCPO.