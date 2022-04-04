Tamil Nadu government gives nod to feasibility for establishing Coimbatore Metro

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government has approved the feasibility for establishing a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in Coimbatore, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 1 of the project is under finalization by a private consultancy firm Systra & Rites Ltd.

According to a press release, a meeting of stake holders of Coimbatore Metro Rail project, was held in the collectorate on 1 April. It was presided over by MD of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Principal Secretary, Special Initiative Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, Pradeep Yadav, where the consultant gave a presentation on the proposed routes.

According to sources, Coimbatore Metro Rail will cover 139 km and the project will be executed in three phases by CMRL. The first phase will be for 44 km on the Avinashi road until Karumathampatty and Sathyamangalam road until Valiampalayam Pirivu from Ukkadam.

The second phase and third phase work will start after a detailed study and due approvals which will be done simultaneously. A further extension from the existing plan of 139 km and suggestions to include new areas will be taken under study.

The proposed metro will run parallel to the locations in which flyovers are being built and the required land for the same will be acquired, according to sources. Sources said the project is to likely to cost Rs 6,800 crore.

