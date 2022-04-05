DMK MPs stage walkout in Lok Sabha over bills pending with Governor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MPs on Monday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha after their 'calling attention motion' was not taken up. The party's floor leader TR Baalu had sought the motion to highlight the delay by the Tamil Nadu Governor in sending Bills passed by the State Assembly for the President's approval.

Baalu had said the Governor was creating a "constitutional deadlock" by not exercising duties conferred upon him under Article 200. "The Governor is sitting on more than seven Bills, including the one on NEET. When the Speaker informed us that the 'calling attention motion' won't be taken up, we staged a walkout at 11 am and returned at noon. Later, MPs of the DMK, Congress, CPI, and TMC, too, staged a walkout for the same cause (similar issues pertaining to Governors)," the MP told The New Indian Express.

According to sources, the Speaker had earlier told Baalu to raise the issue during the Zero Hour. Baalu, however, insisted on a ‘calling attention motion’ and a response from the Union Home Minister.