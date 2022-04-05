Nagapattinam SC student's suicide: Protests continue for sixth day

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Protests continued for a sixth day on Monday against a private group of colleges in Nagapattinam in connection with the suicide of a first-year physiotherapy student belonging to a Scheduled Caste.

Refusing to accept the body, the family of S Subashini (19) staged a protest in front of the Government Nagapattinam General Hospital, seeking the arrest of the college administrators who hare 'absconding'. SFI also staged a protest near the new bus stand.

Subashini was allegedly ill-treated by the college for not paying her fees in time and was under depression. The police had retrieved the body and sent it for autopsy amid protests by her family and student outfits.

Though college correspondent T Ananth, principal P Lakshmikanth and class teacher Jency have been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, they went absconding and are yet to be arrested.

Subashini’s family also gave a statement at the judicial magistrate court in Nagapattinam on Monday. Around nine persons, including her parents Subramani and Chithra, were earlier summoned for registering their statement.

Meanwhile, traders from Nagapattinam, Velipalayam, Nagore, Velankanni, and Puthur came out in support of the accused and submitted a petition to the Collector at a grievances day meeting on Monday.

P Salimudeen, president of the Confederate of Traders Associations, said, "The protests have affected normalcy in Nagapattinam. Trade has taken a hit owing to roadblocks. We believe there is another reason for the girl's death, but the college administrators have been framed. We seek action against the actual perpetrators."