Over 50,000 aspirants in Tamil Nadu likely to miss Teachers Eligibility Test this year

MADURAI: With the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) delaying the release of first year BEd results, over 50,000 students may miss an opportunity to apply for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

The last date of applying for the recruitment exam is April 13, and there is little chance for the results to be released before that. "The college exams were conducted recently (final exam was on February 16). So, the results will take time, and the students will not be able to apply for the TET this time," TNTEU Controller of Examination M Govindan told The New Indian Express.

Those who studied Diploma in Elementary Education (DTEd) can apply for TET Paper I to teach classes I to V in government and aided schools, while BEd undergraduates can apply for Paper II for handling Classes VI to X.

Second year BEd students can also apply for the test by uploading their first year mark list. The TET is conducted by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB). COVID and lockdowns had delayed the BEd students' first year exams and it was finally held in February this year.

Their course is nearing completion, but they still might miss TET. "As per norms, the recruitment test should be conducted annually. However, it has been held just three times in the last 10 years. In this situation, missing TET this year is a major loss for us. Over 50,000 students are studying in the 600 BEd colleges in Tamil Nadu," said D Aruna, a second year BEd student.

The students have urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy to urgently intervene in the matter and either extend the TET application deadline or ask TNTEU officials to publish the first year BEd results before April 13.

"Evaluation of BEd first year papers are carried out at the respective college itself. So, it is possible for the officials to publish the results without delay," said M Arunkumar, another second year BEd student.