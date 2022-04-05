Stretch your legs, say Krishnagiri police, stop traffic for 2 hours on Sundays in Hosur

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Police banned vehicular movement from 6 am-8 am on Sundays in five spots in Hosur Municipal Corporation to encourage walking and cycling.

Explaining the decision, Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said, “Mumbai police recently launched such initiative to encourage walking, cycling, yoga from 6 am-10 am, when vehicular movements will not be allowed. Following this, vehicular movement is restricted from next Sunday between 6 am-8 am at five places in Hosur – Kothur junction to TVS, Mathigiri junction to Anthiwadi, Muthumariamman temple to Wendt India, Sub-Collector office to Central Excise Office and Bathlapalli market to Kaligambal temple near HUDCO police station. Ambulance and emergency vehicles will be allowed.”

The SP inspected the five spots and said that plans may change based on people’s feedback.

He added that four special teams with 12 police personnel each will patrol in Hosur to control crime and maintain law and order, and two teams to regulate traffic. He said Krishnagiri Border Police Command will be deployed at Bagalur, Berigai, Maharaja Kadai and Veppanahalli borders soon to curb contraband smuggling across the Krishnagiri district.

Hosur Federation of All Residential Welfare Association (HOFARWA) president R Dorai said, “The idea is good, but this can’t be implemented in Hosur since spaces for recreational activities are yet to be developed. Also, many walk and exercise in places near their residences. Police have not informed about traffic diversion in the said five places,” he said.

Maruthi Nagar Residents Welfare Association president A Lakshmanan said that people exercise and walk in parks and nearby residential areas, but miscreants, in an inebriated state, cause trouble there.

Police can intensify vigil in such areas and provide a special contact number to alert them of anti-social activities, he added.