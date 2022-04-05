Will hire nurses as vacancies arise: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Close to 800 nurses, who worked at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be given jobs when fresh vacancies arise or new programmes are introduced, Health Minister Ma Subramanian assured on Monday. "About 70 per cent to 85 per cent of the nurses have already been given alternative jobs. Employment of 800 nurses is pending," he told reporters at the sidelines of an event in Chennai.

The 800 nurses are among the 4,000-odd nurses recruited on a contractual basis at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The nurses had completed theirs exams and had been shortlisted by the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) when the health department hired them to help handle COVID cases.

"Nearly 4,000 nurses were hired but a few later left. As many as 3,200 nurses remained in service. The government assured us job security after two years. But from March 31, the contract of only 2,400 of the nurses has been extended and that of 800 nurses terminated," a staff nurse said during a protest demanding jobs at the Marina.

The nurses were detained by police at a wedding hall and only released late in the evening.

Stating that many of them had left jobs at private hospitals to take up COVID duty in government service, another nurse said, "I left my baby, came to work risking our lives, and worked during the peak of the pandemic."

Now, the nurses feel deceived as the government extended the service of around 2,400 nurses and left out 800 of them. "When we asked, a health department official said they have no funds, or that we will be accommodated later," a third staff nurse said.

Subramanian said the government is considerate of staff who worked during COVID. "So, all the staff, including mini-clinic doctors, will be given priority when vacancies arise. They will be given a letter of recognition for working during the pandemic," he said.

The nurses who had been absorbed in alternate government roles also participated in the protest, despite fears they might face the music from officials. A protester claimed the health department had sought a list of names of nurses who joined the protest during duty hours.