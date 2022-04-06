Archaeologists ‘bowl’ed over by at Thulukkarpatti site

Sreemathi M By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Following the inauguration of excavation at Thulukkarpatti in mid-March, the works have been intensified at the site. So far, potsherds, broken pieces of ceramics, graffiti, wares, beads, etc have been unearthed. On Tuesday, a few pieces of a bowl were discovered.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Archeology Department said that the excavation would be carried out for two years and about 45 km surrounding Thulukkarpatti would be explored. More than eight labourers have been deployed at the trenches. So far, they have found a carnelian bead, graffiti along with pieces of black and red wares, coarse red wares, white painted-black and red wares. As many as 12 trenches will be excavated next to the Nambiyar river, they added.

It was in 2010 when archeologists excavated Rajakkalmangalam, located near the banks of Nambiyar River, and recorded elements such as Adhistana in stone medium, brick structures with lime mortar, stone sculpture, and stucco images. This led to excavation in Thulukkarpatti, which is situated close by, and finding clear ceramic sequences there.

Site excavation director K Vasanthakumar, said, "Compared to the other sites, pieces of potsherds and ceramic sequences are found in abundance at Thulukkarpatti. When I made a field visit to Thulukkarpatti during the excavation at Rajakkalmangalam, the residents seemed to be aware of the artifacts. A report was submitted to the department and the excavation began there on March 16."

The team of officials also inspected areas surrounding Thulukkarpatti such as Kannanallur and Panagudi and found damaged urns. The samples are being collected and a report would be submitted to the department soon, they added.