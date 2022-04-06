Disabled persons protest against certificate irregularities in Tirupattur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Disabled persons protested in front of the Tirupattur district Collector's office on Tuesday, against alleged irregularities in issuing disability certificates and ill-treatment from officials. The protesters said that disability certificates for getting various Central and State Government welfare programmes have not been issued for eligible disabled persons.

Under the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, it is mandatory to get certified as a person with a benchmark disability (40% disability). However, the doctors are not giving the nod to the eligible candidates, the protesters alleged. They added that doctors are asking directly for bribes or indirectly by pressuring them to visit their private clinics.

The disabled persons have also charged that they were ill-treated by officials and Collectorate workers during the grievance redressal meeting for the disabled community every Tuesday. They said the basic facilities like chairs and drinking water had been not provided to them.

Collector Amar Khushwaha met with the protestors. He assured special meetings to address their issues will be conducted in six blocks on alternative weeks. Khushwaha also said steps will be taken to form a special committee to address their problems.