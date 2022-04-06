STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Disabled persons protest against certificate irregularities in Tirupattur

The disabled persons have also charged that they were ill-treated by officials and Collectorate workers during the grievance redressal meeting for the disabled community every Tuesday.

Published: 06th April 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Disabled persons protest against certificate irregularities in Tirupattur. (Photo | EPS)

Disabled persons protest against certificate irregularities in Tirupattur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Disabled persons protested in front of the Tirupattur district Collector's office on Tuesday, against alleged irregularities in issuing disability certificates and ill-treatment from officials. The protesters said that disability certificates for getting various Central and State Government welfare programmes have not been issued for eligible disabled persons.

Under the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, it is mandatory to get certified as a person with a benchmark disability (40% disability). However, the doctors are not giving the nod to the eligible candidates, the protesters alleged. They added that doctors are asking directly for bribes or indirectly by pressuring them to visit their private clinics.

The disabled persons have also charged that they were ill-treated by officials and Collectorate workers during the grievance redressal meeting for the disabled community every Tuesday. They said the basic facilities like chairs and drinking water had been not provided to them.

Collector Amar Khushwaha met with the protestors. He assured special meetings to address their issues will be conducted in six blocks on alternative weeks. Khushwaha also said steps will be taken to form a special committee to address their problems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disabled persons Protest Collector Office welfare programmes Not Issued Right of Persons with Disabilities Act
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp