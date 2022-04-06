Lack of buses forces tribal kids to walk 5 km to school daily 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students of five tribal hamlets in Anthiyur walk nearly five kilometres to reach the government higher secondary school at Hosur daily as there is no bus service. The TNSTC operates a single service, but it does not match the school timing. There are more than 100 students in the hamlet and activists warn that lack of public transport could force them to drop out.

K Sekar, a resident of Chinnasengulam, said, "Nearly 100 students from Koilnatham, Sengulam, Alasoppanati, Mottaipodu, Aghnibavi hamlets study in the Hosur school. Only one government bus is operated twice a day to the hamlets but not during school time. It reaches the hamlets at 9.30 am.

So, the students are forced to walk to school daily. They walk through thick vegetation which could prove dangerous in the evening. The students get exhausted and, girls find it very difficult during their menstrual cycle. The school education department arranges transport and help students continue with their studies."

Sudar SC Nataraj, a social worker, said, "Three students dropped out of school in this academic year because they could not walk daily. Some parents are not willing to send girl children to schools citing lack of transport. To prevent further dropouts, transport must be arranged to the students. The school education department has arranged transport for students of Thambureddy and Onnakarai hamlets which are close to Hosur. I have petitioned the school education department to extend the facility to other hamlets."

A teacher, on condition of anonymity, said, "Many students, especially girls, take leave frequently and perform poorly in exams. Lack of transport is affecting education. Besides, students fear walking home in the evenings as there is no safety from wild animals."

Assistant Project Officer of Samagra Shiksha, Erode, G Radhakrishnan told TNIE, "We would take immediate steps to provide transport for the students and officers would inspect the school."