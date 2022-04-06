STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of buses forces tribal kids to walk 5 km to school daily 

Students of five tribal hamlets in Anthiyur walk nearly five kilometres to reach the government higher secondary school at Hosur daily as there is no bus service.

Published: 06th April 2022 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students of five tribal hamlets in Anthiyur walk nearly five kilometres to reach the government higher secondary school at Hosur daily as there is no bus service. The TNSTC operates a single service, but it does not match the school timing. There are more than 100 students in the hamlet and activists warn that lack of public transport could force them to drop out.

K Sekar, a resident of Chinnasengulam, said, "Nearly 100 students from Koilnatham, Sengulam, Alasoppanati, Mottaipodu, Aghnibavi hamlets study in the Hosur school. Only one government bus is operated twice a day to the hamlets but not during school time. It reaches the hamlets at 9.30 am.

So, the students are forced to walk to school daily. They walk through thick vegetation which could prove dangerous in the evening. The students get exhausted and, girls find it very difficult during their menstrual cycle. The school education department arranges transport and help students continue with their studies."

Sudar SC Nataraj, a social worker, said, "Three students dropped out of school in this academic year because they could not walk daily. Some parents are not willing to send girl children to schools citing lack of transport. To prevent further dropouts,  transport must be arranged to the students. The school education department has arranged transport for students of Thambureddy and Onnakarai hamlets which are close to Hosur. I have petitioned the school education department to extend the facility to other hamlets."

A teacher, on condition of anonymity, said, "Many students, especially girls, take leave frequently and perform poorly in exams. Lack of transport is affecting education. Besides, students fear walking home in the evenings as there is no safety from wild animals."

Assistant Project Officer of Samagra Shiksha, Erode, G Radhakrishnan told TNIE, "We would take immediate steps to provide transport for the students and officers would inspect the school." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal Tribal students School Hosur
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp