Tamil Nadu-based Makkal Thagaval Maiyam answers all queries on local body mechanisations

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

In a world powered by an unprecedented digital revolution, we rest easy with the inherent belief that all our answers are a Google search away. After all, there are few 'How to' searches that have not been autocompleted for you. Yet, how confident are you about finding the process to register for a MGNREGS card?

Or details of the budget allocation for beautification works in your local panchayat? The latest government order on cattle breeding? Or simply anything to do with the mechanisation of a local body? Not all that sure, are we?

However, the need for such information, in as quick a way as possible, is ever-present on the field. It is this lacuna that Thanatchi is attempting to fill with its call centre initiative - Makkal Thagaval Maiyam.

Driven by cause

Equipped with years of work in the area of local governance - from campaigning for Grama Sabhas to capacity building for elected representatives at the panchayat level to aiding NGOs empowering youth and women self groups - the call centre seemed to be the next natural step.

"In the process of such work, we realised that people need inputs on local level schemes and issues on a regular basis. There is a need for information on different levels. A panchayat president would need information on a G.O., whereas a MGNREGS worker would need help connecting their Aadhaar card with their work registration or help with acquiring a job card. Someone would want information on entitlement schemes, who to approach to check on a half-built house (funded by a government scheme) and such. We started off by publishing simple FAQs in Tamil. Yet, we realised there is a need for regular assistance instantly. Hence, the call centre," explains Nandakumar S, Thanatchi's general secretary.

Launched on January 26, the effort is set to serve the needs of rural local governance; specific to panchayat and governance, government schemes, MGNREGS, and finance. Ever since the retired IAS officer Santha Sheela Nair inaugurated it, calls have been coming in regularly.

However, it has been directly proportional to the amount of promotion they could manage over the months. "The response has been better than what we expected. Initially, we were getting 15 calls a day but as the promotion reduced, the calls too reduced. When we put up posters, there would be a jump in calls. So, we are trying to focus on promotions so that it reaches more people," he reasons.

There are plans to extend the service to urban areas but that will have to wait for a while, for some funds and for more volunteers.

Asked and answered

Presently, a desk of four people - each with expertise in different subjects - has been tasked with taking the calls. One of them is Gokul, the man behind the YouTube channel LOOK AND AWARE. Certified by the State Institute of Rural Development on local governance, Gokul has been a resource person for the organisation, offering training for panchayat leaders.

Prabhakaran, who has had experience in the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Tamil Nadu Biodiversity, is a resource person on biodiversity, panchayat raj. Vinothraj, who has been responsible for Thanatchi's many field campaigns and student workshops, and Nandakumar himself make up the rest of the team.

Among the four of them, they have been handling the calls pretty well. From time to time, when the information is not readily at hand, they take the time to gather the details and return through WhatsApp.

"Even when we launched, we said that we are not entirely subject experts. However, we recognise the prevalence of these queries in the field and the need for such a centre to respond to them. Hence, the effort but we learn from it too," notes Nandakumar.

And some queries or the issues they bring to the fore tend to surprise or even shock them. Like when a MGNREGS applicant is made to pay money for the registration card, which is provided for free. Or when someone is cheated of their property due to their lack of awareness.

Sometimes, beyond the conversation, Thanatchi members have tried to do more - pull strings, reach out to volunteers, get on the field and effect direct change. However, that is far from feasible with every caller and every issue, he points out.

Even as the Maiyam is stepping deeper into the pool with every passing day and every call answered, it hopes to be able to encourage women's participation in public life through this initiative.

"Participation of women is the most expected outcome. When women begin to influence governance - and not see it as politics - there will be a huge impact. The reason to set up this call centre is to ensure that information reaches women in the farthest corner of the village, even when they can't venture out for it," he says.

"They could be unable to get access to newspapers or attend a meeting or participate in a capacity-building programme. However, if they are informed of the local governance that is very close to their life - be it MGNREGS or PDS or entitlement - then they engage at a whole new level. All they need is a phone and we can keep them informed of their rights," he concludes.

Four minds, one vision

Launched on January 26, the effort of Makkal Thagaval Maiyam is set to serve the needs of rural local governance; specific to panchayat & governance, government schemes, MGNREGS, and finance.

(The call centre functions from 10 am to 1 pm at 9443662058)