Firms get more time to retrofit diesel generators

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The move to cut emissions from large diesel generators in the State has been delayed further, with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) extending the deadline by six months. It had earlier set a deadline of March 31 for industries and commercial establishments to retrofit emission control devices on diesel generators (DG) of 125 KVA and above.

TNPCB chairman A Udhayan said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2018 mentioned that air pollution caused by DG sets must be part of action plans which may require retrofitting emission control devices on generators. Emission control devices with a particulate matter capturing efficiency of at least 70% and approval from one of the five Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recognised labs were proposed.

Accordingly, the board on October 20, 2021 set a deadline of March 31, 2022, and industries and commercial establishments in non-attainment cities such as Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy and Thoothukudi were asked to comply immediately. Udhayan said various representations were received from industries seeking exemption due to the high cost involved, minimum usage of DG sets, and the non-recommendation of such devices by Oil Equipment Manufactures.

“Also, the CPCB published a report on System and Procedure for Emission Compliance Testing of emission control devices for DG set engines up to a Gross Mechanical Power of 800 KW only on February 1, 2022. Manufacturers will take at least six months to test these devices and get the certification from CPCB-recognised labs. Considering this, the board has decided to extend the deadline to September 30 in non-attainment cities, and March 31, 2023 in other parts of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

K Rajan, general manager (operations), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, in a writ petition, challenged the TNPCB notification in court, saying DG sets only operate on 6-7% of the power requirement, and emissions are within the CPCB-prescribed limits. Senior counsel Abdul Saleem, who represented Indian Oil, said there is no emission control equipment in the market meeting the NGT-prescribed standards.