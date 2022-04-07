STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koothandavar temple's Chithirai festival resumes after two years in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

Situated in Koovagam village in Kallakurichi district, Koothandavar temple brings transpersons  from across the country.

Published: 07th April 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Villages bring porridge during the Koothandavar temple Chithirai festival

Villages bring porridge during the Koothandavar temple Chithirai festival. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI/VILLUPURAM: After two years, Koothandavar temple Chithirai festival celebrations resumed in Koovagam near Ulundurpet on Tuesday. Situated in Koovagam village in Kallakurichi district, Koothandavar temple brings transpersons  from across the country.

The fete kicked-off with the Parsagai Varthal and as per customs, villagers from seven villages brought porridge. They conducted a pooja at the Amman Temple, outside Koothandavar temple, and distributed the porridge to devotees. 

A source said, the main event - thirukanthirathal and thali tying for transpersons - will take place on April 19. The next morning, the car procession and Aravan Kalapali in Pandaladi, where transpersons, cut the Thali will take place.

The renowned Miss Koovagam event will take place on April 18, said South Indian Transgenders Federation. The organisers K Aruna and S Subiksha said preliminary rounds will take place in Kalaingar Arivalayam. The final round and award ceremony will take place at the Municipality Playground on the same evening.
 

