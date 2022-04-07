STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sacked for coming drunk, teacher makes hoax bomb threat to school in Coimbatore

V Kamaleshan, former German language teacher in the school at Mudalipalayam, phoned a school teacher and told her that he had planted a bomb on the campus and hung up.

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district police formed a special team to secure a teacher who made a hoax bomb threat to a private school on Wednesday. 

V Kamaleshan (39), a Sri Lankan Tamil, applied for the post of a German language teacher in the school at Mudalipalayam on February 27, 2021.

The school management recruited him in June last year and he was staying in a rental house at Alandurai. But he was dismissed by the management in March after he came to the school in an inebriated condition.

On Wednesday, Kamaleshan phoned a former teacher of the school and told her that he had planted a bomb on the campus and hung up. She immediately informed the school and they, in turn, called the Sulur police.

A team of BDDS and sniffer dogs, along with police personnel from the Sulur station, reached the school. They searched the campus from 8.30 am to 10.30 am. All the 550 students were asked to assemble at the playground. After the BDDS team confirmed that it was a hoax bomb threat, all students were allowed inside the classroom.

"We have been trying to track the accused. He made the phone call to the former teacher from Kerala. We have sent a special team to Kerala to trace him. He will be brought to the Sulur police station," said a police officer.

