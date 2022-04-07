Slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking note of the slight increase in new COVID-19 cases in the State, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday instructed all district collectors to ensure that the public observe COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Tamil Nadu reported 30 cases on Wednesday as against 24 on Tuesday and 21 on Monday; no death due to COVID-19 was reported in the State over the past several days. "Directives on masks, social-distancing, and other COVID-19 precautions are still in effect and COVID-19 continues to be a notifiable disease," he said.

Isolated cases should be followed up and the five-pronged strategy of test, trace, treat, COVID-appropriate behaviour, and vaccination should continue to be practised, Radhakrishnan said. He told officials to keep an eye out for any sign of a change in the trend so that preventive action can be taken.