Tamil Nadu: Postgraduates in rat race for 22 animal husbandry department jobs

The hiring process for the post offered by the Department of Animal Husbandry began on April 5 in Vellore.

Published: 07th April 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Cow

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: Of the 5,000 candidates vying for 22 vacant Animal Husbandry Assistant (AHA) posts in Vellore, over half include postgraduates and IT employees. The only qualifications for the post are basic cattle-handling skills and studying up to class X (pass or fail).

The reasons for the competition over the post vary from job security, settling in their hometown to less competition. Around 800 candidates took part in the recruitment on Monday. The hiring process for the post offered by the Department of Animal Husbandry began on April 5 in Vellore.

It will be conducted till April 11. "Half of applicants are graduates. But the job's requirement is cattle handling and assisting veterinary surgeons," said Dr J Navaneethakrishnan, Regional Joint Director, Animal Husbandry.

A 28-year-old developer of an IT firm in Chennai said, "I am giving it a shot as it is a government job and that it offers job security. It does not matter if my qualifications and the nature of my job mismatch."

Another candidate with a class XII qualification said, "There is too much competition for government jobs. Even for this position, we are competing with overqualified candidates." Navaneethakrishnan said the recruitment was called for in 2015. It was cancelled a few times in the last seven years and COVID-19 caused delays too.

Ranipet has 22 vacancies and 3,500 candidates are competing for the post. Tirupattur has 23 vacancies with 3,100 candidates eyeing the job. The recruitment for Ranipet and Tirupattur will take place from April 19 to 23 and April 26 to 30 respectively, he said. Several female candidates are taking part in the recruitment as well.w

