AIADMK functionary attacks shop owner near Kancheepuram temple, arrested

A 49-year-old AIADMK functionary was arrested by the Kancheepuram police on Wednesday for allegedly attacking a woman who owns a shop on the Kanchi temple premises.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:32 AM

By Express News Service

While the incident happened on Tuesday, CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Thursday. The police said S Chitra (35) owns a bangle shop on the Kamatchi Amman Koil premises. The accused, D Thilaavathy, is an AIADMK district women's wing functionary.

"Thilagavathy had sent men to threaten Chitra to pay Rs 50,000 to continue her business. When Chitra refused to pay, the accused visited the shop on Tuesday and assaulted Chitra with a stick," said a police officer.

Based on a complaint from Chitra, the  police registered a case and arrested Thilagavathy on three charges and remanded her in judicial custody.

