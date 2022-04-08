STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharathidasan University hikes exam fee by 66%, sparks students’ ire

The Registrar of Bharathidasan University, told TNIE that the fee hike has been announced based on the recommendations of the exams reform committee and the approval of the syndicate.

Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A steep hike in examination fees – by almost two-thirds – which has come into effect from April 1 this year, has irked students of affiliated colleges of Bharathidasan University.

The controller of examinations of the university in Tiruchy recently came out with a circular dated March 28 to its 147 affiliated colleges in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Karur districts, intimating of the revised examination fees. The circular reads the fee structure as having been approved by the university syndicate meeting held on February 14, 2022. However, the change in examination fee structure has irked students.

On Thursday, students of Rajah Serfoji Government College in Thanjavur led by SFI district president V Arjun demanded a rollback in examination fee. The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA) also appealed to the university administration to reconsider the fee hike.

Kumar, a student from a college in Thanjavur said, "For UG theory examination the fee has been increased to Rs 125 per paper from Rs 75 per paper. Similarly, for PG theory examination the fee has been increased to Rs 250 per paper from Rs 150.”  As most students of the affiliated colleges are from economically weaker sections, the fee hike needs to be withdrawn, he added.

The principal of an unaided college, also echoing the view, pointed out how the provisional certificate fee was Rs 200 for both autonomous and non-autonomous colleges. Now, for non-autonomous colleges the fee has been fixed as Rs 500 and for autonomous colleges it has been fixed at Rs 1,000, he added. Similarly, various other categories of fees fixed by the university’s controller of examinations have also witnessed an increase.

When contacted, L Ganesan, the Registrar of Bharathidasan University, told TNIE that the fee hike has been announced based on the recommendations of the exams reform committee and the approval of the syndicate. "We have received representations from the government college teachers’ association also. The issue would be put forth before the exam reforms committee for consideration," he added.

