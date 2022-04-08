French ambassador to visit TN, Puducherry to boost business

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain will travel to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on a three-day visit to focus on strengthening Indo-French business and cultural ties. He will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, according to a French embassy statement.

The ambassador will call on Stalin on April 7 in Chennai. The duo will discuss the way to boost trade between France and Tamil Nadu, a State that attracts a significant share of all French investments in India. TN is also home to over 140 French companies in a range of sectors.

The envoy will meet with Chennai mayor R Priya to present France’s expertise in building sustainable smart cities. Lenain will reaffirm France’s support to the 'Model and Smart Corporation Schools' project in Chennai, which receives funding from the French Development Agency under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain CITIIS programme.

He will also tour French company Saint Gobain’s biggest global manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur. "Saint Gobain made investments close to `4,700 crore in TN across 15 plants in four locations, a reflection of French firms’ confidence in India’s economic potential,” the statement said.

On April 8, Lenain will visit Puducherry and meet Lieutenant-Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and the Rangasamy. He will discuss ways to further strengthen the partnership between France and Puducherry in sectors including urban planning and tourism.

Lenain is set to attend major cultural events, as part of the French Rendez-vous festival taking place in Puducherry, from April 3 to 9. He will attend Puducherry-based company Distil’s presentation ‘Analemma’, a modern circus performance with French and Indian artists.The second event is the ‘Orchestra of Samples’ a global music by audiovisual artists Addictive TV.

The envoy will address directors and presidents of the 14 Alliance Francaises in India, the second-largest such network in the world. Representatives of the Fondation des Alliances Francaises, Marc Cerdan, General Secretary, and Jean-Francois Hans, Asia Representative, will be present.

The ambassador will interact with software developers of the French tech firm Boost My Shop which provides automated solutions to e-commerce professionals and represents one of the many Indo-French success stories in the IT sector.