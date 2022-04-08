Installation of four trommels adds momentum to bio-mining work at Thanjavur compost yard

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Bio-mining of solid waste accumulated over decades at Thanjavur compost yard in Chekkadi has finally gained momentum with the installation of four trommels and other equipment. Known as rotary screen, a trommel is a machine used to separate materials in the mineral and waste processing industries. According to officials, two more trommels are likely to be added soon to the yard.

The work at the 28-acre compost yard commenced in August 2019. However, bio-mining process suffered repeated delay owing to rains and the pandemic, causing much inconvenience to people.

Smoke contaminated with carcinogenic dioxoin, besides stench, remained major cause of concern for residents of Chekkadi, Jebamalaipuram, and the old town.

Breeding of mosquitoes was another issue.

On an average, 120 tonnes of solid waste had been collected every day from 51 wards across the city and got accumulated in the yard for over two decades, sources said.

The bio-mining work began under the Smart Cities Mission project at a cost of Rs 14.9 crore. An estimated 2.3 lakh cubic metres of garbage will be segregated and disposed under the project.

Owing to the pandemic, the project suffered delay and could not clear all the garbage by the initial deadline of January 2020.

An engineer of the city Corporation told TNIE, "So far, around 60,000 cubic metres of the total 2.3 lakh cubic metres have been mined. Around 500-700 cubic metres are being processed every day. Garbage on one-and-a-half acres has been cleared. A total of 12 to 13 acres will be cleared."

Aggregates from solid waste, after separation, will be sold to cement factories, power units, pipe-making companies, and steel plants. Manure from residual waste will be sold to sugarcane farmers.

When enquired, Mayor S Ramanathan said, "The remaining accumulated waste will be cleared by July. Two separate trommels will be used to clear the newly dumped waste."

Eight micro-composting centres have already started garbage segregation. Two more centres, in East Gate area and Kannan Nagar, will become operational soon, he said.